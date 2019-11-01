Amazon Holiday Deals are live! Here are the best gifts to shop

The holiday shopping season starts right now: Amazon just launched its HoliDeals shopping event. The mega online retailer is ushering in the festive season with holiday deals on goodies across every major category, including home, tech, clothing and toys. Plus, there are lightning deals that change daily that you'll want to watch.

One look at the discounts up for grabs and it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of items. To help you make smart choices, we're rounding up the biggest markdowns and top deals worth shopping. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating deals regularly.

Amazon Devices

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Turn any "dumb" TV into a smart one with the Fire TV Stick. With it, you'll be able to stream content from today's most popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and more. Plus, Prime Members can get access to thousands of titles for no extra cost.

Echo Dot 3rd Generation ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

For a limited-time only, take $20 off the popular Echo Dot 3rd Generation. With it, you can set timers, listen to the news, turn your smart gadgets on and off, stream your favorite playlists and get your burning questions answered, completely hands-free.

Echo Show 5 ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

The Amazon Echo Show 5 takes all of the Echo Dot's capabilities one step further. With a video display, you'll also be able to watch your favorite content, read to-do lists, follow along with your favorite recipes and more. Plus, now you can save $30 on the device.

Toys & Games

Lydaz Bubble Mower ($19.99, originally $26.69; amazon.com)

Perfect for young tots who can't get enough of bubbles, this mover provides tons of bubble action with a single push.

Potensic GPS Drone (now $152.99, amazon.com)

Great for kids, or kids at heart, this drone can capture stable aerial videos with ease. It also comes with a GPS feature that will ensure your device returns home if it gets lost mid-flight.

Stuffed Animal Bean Bag (starting at $15.24; amazon.com)

Not only is this cozy bean bag great seating for your kid's playroom, but it also doubles as a storage unit for all their stuffed animals.

Home and Kitchen

Ninja 5-in-1 Air Fryer ($199.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Why give up fried foods if you don't have to? An Air Fryer, like this top-notch Ninja device, can crisp and roast your favorite foods to taste like their fried counterparts, but without the need for excess oil or fats.

Brieftons 5-Blade Spiralizer ($19.49, originally $22.97; amazon.com)

Get ready to conquer your New Year's resolutions with this heavy-duty spirazlier. With it, you can make nutritious alternatives to starchy pastas with ease. You'll especially get good use out of it if you're going low-carb, Paleo or gluten-free this year.

Sorbus Floating Shelf Set ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Keep your candles, succulents and trinkets safely organized with a set of floating shelves. It also doesn't hurt that this home organization item is very on-trend right now.

SKG Bread Maker ($53.54, originally $89.98; amazon.com)

If binge-watching "Great British Bake Off" has inspired you to whip up a loaf or two at-home, take help with this popular bread maker. It can be easily programmed to ensure your dough proves correctly, as well as cook evenly for a perfect crust.

Fashion

Ginjang Women's Snow Boots (starting at $16.98; amazon.com)

Year after year, we only think to buy a pair of waterproof snow boots after the first major storm hits. Break the cycle with a pair of Ginjan's cozy lined footwear, that will keep your toes warm and cozy before the next Nor' Easter arrives.

Nike Brasilia Training Backpack ($31.49, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

This Amazon's Choice product was made to keep up wherever your journeys take you. With a durable design, it can hold up during morning commutes, trail walks and gym sessions.

Orolay Women's Down Jacket (starting at $107.09; amazon.com)

Remember that Amazon jacket everyone was sporting last winter? Well it's back and bound to make an appearance everywhere you look this season, very soon.

Tech

TCL Alto Home Theater Sound Bar ($149.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Give your home viewing experience a theater-upgrade with a sound bar. These sleek devices can amplify your TV shows, sporting events, movies and more for a premium audio experience.

Amoner Car Phone Mount ($11.04, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Long gone are the days where you needed a satellite GPS on hand for all of your road trips. With the right phone mount, you can use your smart device instead. This 5-star rated one from Amoner is now 15% off its original price tag.

COWIN KY03 True Wireless Earbuds ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

You love the idea of true wireless earbuds but hate the premium price tag that comes with it. Good news is Cowin's popular Bluetooth buds, which features 5.0 Bluetooth capabilities and eight hours of playtime, are now just $49.99.

Health and Beauty

23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service ($79, originally $99; amazon.com)

Ever wondered where your ancestors come from? 23andMe's Ancestry service can break down your genealogy and give you expert insight into how your relatives migrated around the world.

Confu Professional Hair Dryer ($27.98, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

If your current hair dryer isn't cutting it, now is as good of a time as any to invest in a professional-grade hair tool. These gadgets (like the Confu Hair Dryer) can keep dry your locks in a fraction of the time, plus they also help retain in your hair's moisture for less frizz overall.

Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask ($11.98, originally $4.95; amazon.com)

Give yourself a mini spa day in the comfort of your own home with this popular mud mask. It has over 1,000 rave reviews from past customers, with a stellar 4.3 star rating.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.