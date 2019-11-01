Shop Mariah Carey's holiday must haves on Amazon

It's the 25th anniversary of Mariah Carey's classic holiday song "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and Amazon is celebrating with a list of Mariah's Must Haves.

The award-winning singer singer and songwriter is sharing her personal faves and finds for the holiday season, including a karaoke machine (natch!) as well as the perfect wine glass.

Of course the list includes Mariah Carey's albums "Merry Christmas Deluxe Anniversary Edition Album" and "Merry Christmas II You." Her classic ""All I Want for Christmas is You," has been the most streamed US holiday single on Amazon Music the past two years.

But it also includes a signature Mariah Carey x Vahdam chai tea collection ("If you know me, you know how much I love good tea! Find your tea, dahlings," she shares on Amazon) and a Victrola Vintage Turntable which the diva loves to use to listen to her vinyl collection.

Her recommendations follow Amazon's other crazy-popular holiday celebrity collections including Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding Registry and Blake Lively's Baby Registry.

Have fun shopping Mariah's Must-Haves collection for yourself and your entire gift list:

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.