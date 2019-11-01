Dreamy home gifts from the Amazon holiday guide

Now that Halloween is in our collective rear view mirror, it's time to pivot and focus on the gift giving extravaganza that lies ahead, which will be here before we know it. Because do you really want to find yourself paying full price at the mall in December? Nope.

Lucky for all of us, Amazon just unveiled its holiday shop, which in addition to a curated guide and exclusive items, includes a whole lot of deals—in electronics, toys, fashion, and more.

There are also amazing deals for your home, whether it's a kitchen gadget for the foodie in your life or a gorgeous wine decanter your home bar really, really needs. Here are best Amazon home deals for decor, entertaining, gifting and more.

Decor refresh

Not sure what to get that hard-to-buy-for person on your list? Décor is always a safe bet. From mirrors to planters, we've rounded up a handful of can't-miss gifts that will get this job done this holiday.

Rivet Gold Bedside Table Lamp ($42.45, originally $52.49, amazon.com)

Available in three finishes—satin gold, black matte and brushed silver—this four-legged table lamp is perfect for a bedside nightstand or even a bookshelf, given its 10-inch-wide diameter. The crisp white shade ensures a soft, warm light is emitted.

_______________________________________________________________________________



Rivet Mid-Century 2-Toned Stoneware Planter ($11.75, originally $19.99, amazon.com)

Every room needs a few clutch accent pieces, and this simple gray-and-white stone planter fits the bill. Perfect for mantles, bookshelves or even a college kid's dorm room desk, the planter is only five-inches wide and looks great both empty or housing a little plant.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stone & Beam Diamond Shape Wall Mirror ($76.49, originally $91.49, amazon.com)

Nothing jazzes up an empty wall like a big ol' mirror with an elaborate frame, and this one from Amazon's in-house brand Stone & Beam will do just that. Simultaneously modern and glamorous, the frame's shiny gold finish and elaborate diamond-shaped pattern had us at first sight.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chanasya Super Soft Shaggy Longfur Throw Blanket ($25.48, originally $28.98, amazon.com)

When the weather is cold and the sun sets earlier each night, all we want to do is wrap ourselves in a cozy blanket. And this one, according to more than 3,000 reviewers, is the coziest on the planet thanks to its shag-on-one-side, Sherpa-on-the-other-side composition. The hardest part is deciding which of the 20 colors to choose.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sorbus Floating Shelf Set ($27.99, originally $39.99, amazon.com)

Perfect for anyone with subscribing to the modern farmhouse aesthetic that is so in right now, these rustic floating shelves will add character to a blank wall, while simultaneously freeing up space to hold your beloved tchotchkes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stock the kitchen

If you know and love someone who's happiest in the kitchen, then you're going to want to gift them one of these must-have items. Whether you want to splurge on the latest appliance or shave a few minutes off their prep process, these gifts will make them giddy with excitement.

Ninja Air Fryer ($199.99, originally $229.99, amazon.com)

You know what's so hot right now? Air fryers. Being dubbed by many as "the new Instant Pot" because of its ever-growing cult status, air fryers get your food uber-crispy but with 75% less fat. And this product does a whole lot more too—including grilling, roasting and baking.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Alpha Grillers Garlic Press ($10.97, amazon.com)

Ask any professional chef and they'll tell you that using fresh garlic in your recipes is a must. But dicing it yourself—well, that's a pain in the butt. Instead, treat yo'self (or the novice chef on your gift list) to this stainless steel garlic press, which has nearly 2,900 and costs just over 10 bucks.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Deik 14-Piece Knife Set with Acrylic Stand ($33.99, originally $49.99, amazon.com)

Have a meat lover in your life? Then we're guessing cutting his tenderloin with any ol' knife simply won't do. Upgrade his collection (or yours if you plan on hosting this year!) with this set of gorgeous forged high carbon steel knives that are housed in a sleek acrylic stand.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Koios Immersion Hand Blender ($33.97, originally $42.99, amazon.com)

If you don't have an immersion blender—or you know someone who doesn't have one—we're here to declare it's a must-have kitchen item. And this one by Koios has more than 3,600 positive reviews because it's so easy to use, has 12 speeds and comes with an array of gadgets.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother ($6.11, originally $12.99, amazon.com)

Who doesn't want their made-at-home latte to have the frothy milk? No one, that's who. Get it done in just 15 seconds with this crazy-cheap, battery-operated frother, which is a great gift for coffee lovers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

It's party time

With the holidays upon us, we can expect lots of reasons to entertain—Thanksgiving dinner, Boxing Day brunch, white elephant cocktail parties. So regardless of whether you're looking to beef up your serving ware collection or snatch up the perfect hostess gift, these products will do the trick.

Whiskey Decanter Set ($18.68, originally $34.99, amazon.com)

We're just going to go ahead and say it—this is a total steal. Comprised of four 10-ounce glasses and a 27-ounce decanter, the set is a stately gift for the whiskey or bourbon lover in your life.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Abool Cocktail Shaker & Barware Tools Kit ($13.59, originally $17.99, amazon.com)

Know someone who is happiest behind the bar? Then this kit, which includes a shaker set, jigger, strainer, spoon and ton, is exactly what he or she wants this year. And if you don't have one of these at your home bar, well then pick one up for yourself, too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

KooK Chip & Dip Ceramic Serving Dish Bowl ($23.95, originally $59.99, amazon.com)

An unwritten rule of entertaining is certainly, when in doubt, serve chips and salsa. Sure, it might seem a tad lowbrow for the holidays, but we promise you'll be refilling the chips again and again because your guests will be gobbling them up all night long. And this beautiful ceramic server put and elegant spin on the tried-and-true appetizer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

YouYah Swan Wine Decanter Set with 2 Glasses ($33.20, originally $45.95, amazon.com)

We hate to make it all about the booze... but when it comes to entertaining, it's kind of all about the booze, right? Impress your guests by aerating your wine ahead of time in this gorgeous swan-shaped crystal decanter. Or, gift it to the vino-lover in your life.

_______________________________________________________________________________

BGMAXimum Champagne Sealer Stopper ($7.56, originally $8.90, amazon.com)

Champs is pricey, so if you're not going to finish the bottle, you don't want it to spoil—but keeping the fizziness intact isn't easy! Put your mind at ease with this silicone stopper that creates an airtight seal strong enough to preserve the beloved bubbles. _______________________________________________________________________________

Let's get organized

Let's face it: Home organization is hot, hot, hot right now. Between the genius techniques of Marie Kondo and lovely bin and basket solutions from The Home Edit gals, pretty much everyone on the planet is ready to start living a tidier lifestyle. Because less clutter means more happiness, right? Right.

Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Shelving Storage Unit ($27.99, originally $39.99, amazon.com)

Perfect to line with bins and baskets, this steel rack has more than 3,300 reviews and for good reason! Each shelf can hold up to 250 pounds, no tools are required for assembly and it could work anywhere from a pantry to a garage, office or linen closet.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Shazo Food Storage Containers ($55.48, originally $69.99, amazon.com)

You know what hurts the soul? A mess panty full of mismatched boxes and bags crammed haphazardly onto a shelf. Fix that with this set that comprises 40 BPA-free clear plastic containers that each have a secure airtight seal to keep your items fresh.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sorbus 9-Piece Woven Bin Set ($37.97, 15% off original price, amazon.com)

Comprised of durable polypropylene woven ribbons, these bins from Sorbus are going to whip your playroom (or office or closet) into shape faster than you can say "Kondo!" We love the handles that make for easy transporting and the various sizes that are pefect for everything from toys to socks to notepads.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sorbus Fridge Bins and Freezer Bins ($31.99, 15% off original price, amazon.com)

Imagine opening a refrigerator that is teeming with neatly stacked condiments and beautifully arranged yogurts. All that can be yours with this six-piece set of bins that provides clear, easy access to all your foods.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's' listed prices at the time of publication.