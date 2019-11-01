18 deals on fashion essentials from Amazon's HoliDeals sale

We typically turn to Amazon for voice-controlled devices or to ship last-minute items in a flash. More recently, however, the retailer has increasingly shown itself to be a solid destination for our fashion needs as well. Not only can you score top brand names on sale, but many designs come with Prime free two-day shipping, so you can spice up your wardrobe fast.

We're not alone in loving the selection. Remember that Orolay parka you saw everyone sporting on social media last year? How about this year's madness around the nightgown dress and that teddy coat? You can thank Amazon for those trends.

If you need even more reason to check out Amazon's huge fashion collection, right now a variety of styles is on sale during its HoliDeals sales event. Ahead, we're showcasing 18 of the best discounts (including the viral "Amazon Coat") that you can score for a fraction of the original price.

Asvivid Chunky Cowl Neck Sweater (starting at $18.98, originally $35.99; amazon.com)

This cozy cowl neck sweater comes with close to 800 perfect 5-star customer reviews, thanks to its ultra-soft feel and asymmetrical hem. Plus, it comes in 15 gorgeous colorways.

Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings (starting at $20.64, originally $89; amazon.com)

Faux leather is a major trend this season, and if you like the look of faux leather leggings, then you'll fall in love with this best-selling pair. Not only do they have a high waist, but they have a compression-like fit that sucks you in and smooths in all the right places.

Ecowish Women's Faux Shearling Oversized Jacket (starting at $22.38, originally $31.59; amazon.com)

Behold the infamous Amazon teddy coat — well, at least one take on the popular snuggly jacket trend that's taken Instagram by storm. Made of luxurious faux shearling material, this super-cheap coat comes in shades like chocolate brown, bright red and baby pink. Now priced at just over $20, it's even harder to resist.

Ultraideas Cozy Memory Foam Slippers (starting at $16.99, originally $23.99; amazon.com)

Once the temperature dips below 50 degrees, it's hard to resist a cozy pair of slippers. These, with their rubber soles and plush lining, provide both support and much-needed comfort for less than $20.

Kalmore Genuine Leather RFID Secured Card Wallet (starting at $10, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Made of genuine leather, this wallet features two zipper compartments and a whopping 14 credit card slots in a minimalist design. What's more, it has RFID secure technology, which helps protect your valuable data.

Rocorose Turtleneck Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress (starting at $30.99; amazon.com)

This Rocorose sweater dress is chic, cozy and bound to become your go-to dress for the season. Its flattering ribbed knit design, variety of hues and unbeatable price mean we'll be seeing a lot of this style.

Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood (starting at $104.99; amazon.com)

If you liked last year's viral Orolay Parka, then you're sure to love this similar down jacket with a faux fur trim hood. It's warm, stylish and even more affordable than the brand's parka style.

Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets (starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

With close to 1,000 perfect 5-star customer reviews, these pants are a favorite among Amazon shoppers — and for good reason. The flattering high-waist paper bag silhouette cinches your waist and elongates your legs. Wear these for work or on the weekends with a cute cropped sweater for a chic and sophisticated look.

Fossil Men's Sport Watch ($76.98, originally $149; amazon.com)

Classic, polished and versatile, this stainless steel timepiece can help put the finishing touch on a variety of outfits.

Jiasuqi Outdoor Waterproof Snow Boot ($25.99, originally $36.99; amazon.com)

There are three main criteria that make a snow boot worth the price: heat retention, waterproofing and anti-skid soles. Jiasuqi's discounted pair luckily checks all three of those boxes.

Travelambo Minimalist RFID Blocking Wallet ($7.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

Need to Marie Kondo your wallet? This minimalist design (which can fit your credit cards, ID, cash and then some) will help. Plus, it comes with RFID-blocking capabilities to keep your private information away from prying eyes.

Yozai Men's Military Warm Jacket (starting at $45, originally $200; amazon.com)

With temperatures steadily dropping, it's time to start swapping your lighter pea coats and jackets for one like this that can handle single-digit temperatures.

Bluetooth Beanie ($15.19, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

Don't let this seemingly normal beanie fool you. This hat doubles as a pair of bluetooth headphones, so you can listen to your favorite music and keep your ears warm at the same time.

Orolay Women's Down Jacket (starting at $139.99; amazon.com)

Meet the "It" coat of 2019. This down jacket, which features a variety of pockets and zip interiors, will keep you toasty warm even as the temperatures plummet.

Dokotoo Solid Turtleneck (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

As Orolay was for coats, we think the Dokotoo turtleneck will be just as viral in the sweater category. Its cozy, oversized design, variety of hues and unbeatable price means we'll be seeing a lot of this style all season long.

Hush Puppies Women's Bailey Strap Boot ($99.95, originally $129.29; amazon.com)

A variety of Hush Puppies footwear for both men and women is 20% off right now. We're eyeing this snakeskin print design, which is a bold iteration of the typical ankle boot.

Andorra Women's Ski Jacket ($59, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Hit the slopes in style with this vibrant, geometric jacket that's wind-, snow- and rain-proof.

Lilie & White Geometric Dangle Earrings ($8.49, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

Bold statement jewelry, like a pair of drop earrings, can take a seemingly ordinary outfit and make it completely fashion-forward.

