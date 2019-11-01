10 deals on fashion essentials from Amazon's HoliDeals sale

We typically turn to Amazon for voice-controlled devices or to ship last-minute items in a flash. More recently, however, the retailer has increasingly shown itself to be a solid destination for our fashion needs as well. Not only can you score top brand names on sale, but many designs come with Prime free two-day shipping, so you can spice up your wardrobe fast.

We're not alone in loving the selection. Remember that Orolay parka you saw everyone sporting on social media last year? How about this year's madness around the nightgown dress? You can thank Amazon for those trends.

If you need even more reason to check out Amazon's huge fashion collection, right now a variety of styles are on sale during its HoliDeals sales event. Ahead, we're showcasing 10 of the best discounts (including the viral "Amazon Coat") that you can score for a fraction of the cost.

Fossil Men's Sport Watch ($55, originally $149; amazon.com)

Classic, polished and versatile, this stainless-steel timepiece can help put the finishing touch on a variety of outfits.

_______________________________________________________________________________

JIASUQI Outdoor Waterproof Snow Boot ($31.39, originally $36.99; amazon.com)

There are three main criteria that make a snow boot worth the price: heat retention, waterproofing and anti-skid soles. JIASQUI's discounted pair luckily checks all three of those boxes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Travelambo Minimalist RFID Blocking Wallet ($7.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

Need to Marie Kondo your wallet? This minimalist design (which can fit your credit cards, ID, cash and then some) will help. Plus, it comes with RFID blocking capabilities to keep your private information away from prying eyes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Yozai Men's Military Warm Jacket (starting at $53; originally $200; amazon.com)

With temperatures steadily dropping, you'll need to start swapping your lighter pea coats and jackets with one like this that can handle single digit temperatures.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bluetooth Beanie ($16.14, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

Don't let this seemingly normal beanie fool you. This hat doubles as a pair of bluetooth headphones, so you can listen to your favorite music and keep your ears warm at the same time.

Orolay Women's Down Jacket (starting at $107.09; amazon.com)

Meet the "It" coat of 2019. This down jacket, which features a variety of pockets and zip interiors, will keep you toasty warm even as the temperatures begin to plummet.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dokotoo Solid Turtleneck (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Like Orolay was for coats, we think the Dokoot's Turtleneck will be just as viral in the sweater category. Its cozy, oversized design, variety of hues and unbeatable price means we'll be seeing a lot of this style all season long.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hush Puppies Women's Bailey Strap Boot ($103.96, originally $129.29; amazon.com)

A variety of Hush Puppies footwear for both men and women are 20% off right now. We're eyeing this snakeskin print design, which is a bold iteration of the typical ankle boot.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Andorra Women's Ski Jacket ($99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Hit the slopes in style with this vibrant, geometric jacket that's wind-, snow- and rain-proof.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lilie & White Geometric Dangle Earrings ($8.49, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

Bold statement jewelry, like a pair of drop earrings, can take a seemingly ordinary outfit and make it completely fashion-forward.