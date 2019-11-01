Best bets from Amazon's Electronics gift guide

It's November, officially holiday season! Amazon has met the occasion with its huge electronics gift guide, including gift ideas and deals across home audio, computers, smart home and more. (The mega-retailer also rolled out its holiday deals, as well as gift guides for home, toys, fashion and more. There's even Mariah Carey's holiday Must-Haves.)

It's a lot to trudge through on your own. So to help you find the perfect wired gift this season -- for a loved one or for yourself, because hey, you deserve it -- we rounded up the best deals and coolest products and sorted them by category for you below.

Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating regularly. Plus, there will be tons of lightning deals popping up daily throughout the season that you'll want to keep your eye on, so check back often, because we are on it!

Smart home

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Echo Flex - Plug-in smart speaker with Alexa ($24.99; amazon.com)

Wemo Mini Smart Plug, WiFi Enabled (Works with Alexa, Google Assistant & Apple HomeKit) ($21.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video ($199; amazon.com)

Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Person Detection (Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant) ($37.49; amazon.com)

Echo Show 5 compact smart display with Alexa ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure with Alexa control ($149.56; amazon.com)

Accessories

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Tile Mate (2020) ($24.99; amazon.com)

Google WiFi system ($98.99; amazon.com)

Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod ($18.48; amazon.com)

All-new Kindle with Built-in Front Light ($89.99; amazon.com)

TVs

TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV ($299.99; amazon.com) In addition to this 55-inch deal, many TCL TVs are mark downed on Amazon and offer great value with sharp 4K displays that boast HDR and access to thousands of streaming services with Roku.

Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR (Fire TV Edition) ($349.99; amazon.com)

LG 24LM520D-WU 24 Inch HD TV Monitor ($119.99; amazon.com)

Sony X950G 55 Inch TV 4K Ultra HD Smart LED with HDR and Alexa Compatibility ($998, originally $1,199.99; amazon.com)

Samsung QN65Q900RBFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility ($3,497.99, originally $4,997.99; amazon.com)

External storage

Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 ($69.99; amazon.com)

SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB Internal SSD - SATA III ($99.99, originally $106.68; amazon.com )

SanDisk 64GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive ($12.49, originally $14.49; amazon.com)

Samsung BAR Plus 128GB - 300MB/s USB 3.1 Flash Drive ($25.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter ($12.49; amazon.com)

Audio

Apple AirPods Pro ($249; amazon.com)

Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earbuds ($199.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com)

Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphone ($88.47, originally $130; amazon.com)

Amazon Basics earphones, red ($8.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

Sonos One (Gen 2) Voice Controlled Smart Speaker ($199; amazon.com)

Polk Audio PSW10 10" Powered Subwoofer ($99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Beats Pill Portable (black) ($113.99, originally $179.95; amazon.com)

Sony SRS-XB22 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($77.65; amazon.com)

Gaming

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con ($299; amazon.com)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 for Nintendo Switch ($49.94, originally 59.99, amazon.com)

Luigi's Haunted Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch ($59.99; amazon.com)

Seagate Game Drive for PS4 (2TB External Hard Drive) ($79.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Turtle Beach Recon 70 White Gaming Headset (for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile) ($39.95; amazon.com)





Computers and tablets

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD ($899, originally $999; amazon.com)

Apple iPad 10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB (Space Gray, Latest Model) ($329; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5", 128GB WiFi Tablet ($599.99, originally $649.99; amazon.com)

Fire 7 Tablet (7" display, 16 GB) ($49.99; amazon.com)

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) ($699, originally $899; amazon.com)

Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6", 4GB Ram, 64GB eMMC ($222, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

