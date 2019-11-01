All 23andMe ancestry kits are on sale right now

We're already in the thick of major holiday sales, and one of the best markdowns we've seen so far is from 23andMe, which has cut prices on all three of its signature DNA kits.

23andMe is arguably the biggest name in the DNA kit space. Its Ancestry service helps you identify where your ancestors come from and provides a breakdown of the various ethnicities that make you who you are. You also get specific insights into how your ancestors migrated across the globe throughout the span of thousands of years, and via its DNA Relatives tool (which you can opt-in to), you'll be able to see who else from around the world shares your DNA. It provides a great starting point for building out your family tree.

How does it work?

After you purchase and register your 23andMe Ancestry kit, you begin the process of collecting a DNA saliva sample. You send the sample back to 23andMe for testing, and 23andMe will compare your DNA to over 1,500 regions and begin to map out your maternal and paternal ancestors. In a few weeks, you'll be able to access your results via an online profile.

One of the best things about 23andMe is its traits feature, which enables you to see how your DNA influences your everyday life. Everything from your taste preferences, pet peeves, how good (or bad) your musical ear is and how your genes might influence physical features (such as your hair and freckles) are all included.

If you opt for 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service you'll also receive specialized insight into how what diseases or health conditions you might be predisposed to. With more than 125 personalized genetic reports (that adhere to FDA regulations), this service showcases how your DNA might put you at risk for certain health issues, influences your sleep patterns and even what types of diets you might want to avoid.

If you're looking for those results as fast as possible, purchase the VIP Health + Ancestry Service. You'll be shipped two kits overnight, receive priority lab processing and a one-on-one walk through of your results.

Because every year 23andMe improves its kits even further -- adding dozens of new geographical regions and fine-tuning its accuracy -- it's been a favorite of ours for the past few years, especially when it comes to holiday gifting. This is good enough a deal to justify snagging kits for all your family members this season.