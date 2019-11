5 million children to get face masks as New Delhi battles heavy pollution

New Delhi (CNN) Five million New Delhi children will be given face masks by the government as the city battles heavy smog so toxic that it threatens to force schools to shut.

India's capital -- which has been ranked the most polluted city in the world -- experienced hazardous levels of pollution on Friday afternoon, shooting up to as high as 743 particles of PM2.5 per cubic meter on the air quality index in some areas. Any level above 100 is considered unhealthy.

If air pollution stays at this level for more than 48 hours, authorities will implement emergency measures for the first time this year, a Central Pollution Control Board official told CNN. Those measures include shutting schools, stopping construction work, banning trucks from entering the city, and imposing a rule whereby cars with odd and even number plates can only drive on alternate days.

On Friday, Delhi 's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that authorities had started to distribute 5 million face masks to schoolchildren in the city, which is home to over 18 million people.

Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states



It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today



I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed pic.twitter.com/MYwRz9euaq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2019

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal hit out at the governments of Punjab and Haryana, which he said contributed to New Delhi's pollution as farmers in those areas burned crops despite bans.

