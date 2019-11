(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Elizabeth Warren released a plan on Friday explaining how she would pay for "Medicare for All" without raising taxes on the middle class.

-- Two doctors were detained by ICE and held for more than a year. What they saw in the facilities shocked them.

-- A submarine that mysteriously disappeared in World War II has resurfaced after 77 years.

-- A new wildfire emerged in Southern California overnight. It's at least one of 14 active wildfires wrecking the state.

-- Toys "R" Us is returning to select malls in major areas for the holidays , and they're giving families something they can't buy on Amazon.

-- A 7-year-old remains in critical condition after being shot in her lower neck while trick-or-treating in Chicago.