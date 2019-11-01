(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Elizabeth Warren released a plan on Friday explaining how she would pay for "Medicare for All" without raising taxes on the middle class.
-- Two doctors were detained by ICE and held for more than a year. What they saw in the facilities shocked them.
-- A submarine that mysteriously disappeared in World War II has resurfaced after 77 years.
-- A new wildfire emerged in Southern California overnight. It's at least one of 14 active wildfires wrecking the state.
-- US employers added 128,000 jobs during October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
-- Toys "R" Us is returning to select malls in major areas for the holidays , and they're giving families something they can't buy on Amazon.
-- A 7-year-old remains in critical condition after being shot in her lower neck while trick-or-treating in Chicago.
-- Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty to a new bribery charge in the college admissions scandal.
-- For the first time ever, a cheese from the United States has been judged the world's best.