Yaounde, Cameroon (CNN) The US is cutting Cameroon from a trade pact over allegations of human rights violations.

President Donald Trump said the West African nation failed to address concerns over its " persistent gross violations of internationally recognized human rights '' allegedly committed by Cameroon's security forces.

The US also cut more than $17 million in security aid and support to Cameroon in February over concerns about its human rights record.

In a letter addressed to Congress on Thursday, Trump cited accusations of torture and extrajudicial killings of citizens by the country's military as reasons for removing Cameroon from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

AGOA helps sub-Saharan countries improve trade ties with the US. Eligible countries must meet criteria including a good human rights record to benefit from the trade.