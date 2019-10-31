The week in 27 photos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bangs the gavel on Thursday, October 31, after the House approved a resolution to formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The vote was 232-196 and passed largely on party lines. It was the first time that the full House chamber took a vote related to the inquiry.Andrew Harnik/AP
People in Najaf, Iraq, watch a news program reporting about the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday, October 27. Al-Baghdadi was killed in a US military raid in northwest Syria.Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters
The Easy Fire, one of at least 10 wildfires burning across California, is seen outside the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Wednesday, October 30.Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Panda Meng Meng holds one of her twins at a zoo in Berlin on Thursday, October 24.Berlin Zoo/Handout via Reuters
In this long-exposure photo, high winds blow hot embers from the Kincade Fire in Calistoga, California, on Tuesday, October 29. The wildfire started October 23 and has burned nearly 77,000 acres in Northern California.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
An honor guard drapes a flag over the casket of US Rep. Elijah Cummings during his funeral service in Baltimore on Friday, October 25. Cummings, a longtime Maryland Democrat, died October 17 at the age of 68, and his death prompted an outpouring of grief from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A cow's feet is decorated with bangles during the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday, October 28. Cows are considered sacred by Hindus, and they are worshipped during the Tihar festival, one of the most important festivals dedicated to the Hindu goddess of wealth.Niranjan Shrestha/AP
US Rep. Katie Hill arrives at the US Capitol on Thursday, October 31. Days earlier, she announced her resignation after admitting to having an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer before coming into office.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
An anti-government protester runs through spray from a police water cannon in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, October 28. Violent protests have paralyzed the country, seen the military return to the streets and led to the deaths of at least 20 people. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has promised social and economic reforms to tackle issues at the heart of the unrest.Matias Delacroix/AP
President Donald Trump announces the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday, October 27. "He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place," Trump said as he described the US military raid in northwest Syria.Al Drago/The New York Times/Redux
This aerial photo, taken on Sunday, October 27, shows the wreckage left behind by the US military raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
Iraqi students pose for selfies with a member of the country's security forces during anti-government protests in Diwaniyah, Iraq, on Thursday, October 31. Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has agreed to resign after weeks of protests that led to hundreds of casualties, Iraq's president announced. The protests, which have gripped parts of Iraq for the past month, were sparked by longstanding complaints over unemployment, government corruption and a lack of basic services such as electricity and clean water.Haidar Hamdani/AFP/Getty Images
Henry Provencher, 87, receives help from his son Henry, left, and Eric Moessing while evacuating Redwood Retreats, a residential care facility in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, October 26. Wildfires have prompted evacuations across the state.Ethan Swope/AP
A police officer removes an anti-government protester blocking a main highway in Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, October 26. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced a few days that later he was resigning in response to nearly two weeks of nationwide protests. Demonstrations began on October 17 when the government proposed imposing a tax on Whatsapp calls, along with other austerity measures. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in a bubbling-over of fury at political elites. In recent months, the country has seen rapid economic deterioration, ballooning debt and rising prices.Hussein Malla/AP
A French bulldog wears a taco costume during a Halloween parade in Long Beach, California, on Sunday, October 27.Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during a Capitol Hill news conference with other Republicans on Thursday, October 31. McCarthy has criticized Democrats for running a "permanent campaign to undermine" President Donald Trump. He claimed Democrats are running the impeachment inquiry because they are "scared they cannot defeat him at the ballot box."Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Delegates chat near a robot during the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, October 30.Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images
A woman passes a mural in New York on Sunday, October 27.Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images
People in Hong Kong hold Catalan pro-independence flags and shine lights from their cell phones during a Hong Kong-Catalonia solidarity rally on Thursday, October 24.Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
A bus fell into a sinkhole in Pittsburgh on Monday, October 28. The bus was stopped at a red light when the sinkhole opened up beneath it, officials said. Only the driver and one passenger were on board at the time. Both were able to safely exit.Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/AP
President Donald Trump attends Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 27. He received some cheers as he appeared on the video screen in Washington, but he was also booed loudly. There were later chants of "lock him up."Andrew Harnik/AP
Lightning strikes a building in Bangkok, Thailand, during a thunderstorm on Sunday, October 27. See last week in 29 photosMladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images