Woman found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home with 140 snakes

(CNN) A woman was found dead yesterday with an 8-foot python snake wrapped around her neck, according to Indiana State Police.

The snake was a reticulated python, which is native to southeast Asia and is considered to be the longest snake in the world.

The Benton County Dispatch in Oxford, Indiana, received a 911 call last night after Laura Hurst, 36, was found unresponsive.

Laura Hurst was found dead with a reticulated python wrapped around her neck.

Medics arrived and attempted life saving measures on her but were unsuccessful.

Police say there were 140 snakes at the property on 609 North Dan Patch Drive, and that approximately 20 of the snakes belong to Hurst. According to police, Hurst frequented the property "about twice a week."

