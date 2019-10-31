(CNN) Penn State University is investigating a new allegation of abuse by convicted child molester and former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, a university spokesperson told CNN Thursday.

Wyatt DuBois said an incident report was filed on Tuesday with the University Police describing a visitor being "sexually assaulted by a known person at a University building" between June 2000 and September 2010.

The report lists two counts of rape and two other counts of "sex offenses." The location was listed as the Lasch Football Building. No other details were provided.

"This incident report is the result of the University's internal and external reporting procedures upon receipt of a new allegation of abuse by Jerry Sandusky," DuBois said in a statement. "An investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment."

The Office of the Attorney General of Pennsylvania said it "can't confirm or deny the existence of an investigation" into Sandusky.

Read More