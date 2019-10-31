Convicted rapist mistakenly released from prison has been captured more than 600 miles away

(CNN) A convicted rapist who was released in error from a Georgia prison last week has been captured more than 600 miles away, the Georgia Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was captured in Fort Thomas, Kentucky at 10:30 p.m. EDT by the GDC Fugitive Unit, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and ICE.

Munoz-Mendez was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County. He has been serving a life sentence since April 2015, according to records.

Munoz-Mendez was released at Rogers State Prison in Reidsville "in error" at around noon on Friday, the Georgia Department of Corrections said Monday.

It's not clear when officials realized the mistake or how it occurred. The department is reviewing the circumstances, said spokesperson Lori Benoit.