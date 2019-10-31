Fentanyl seized in drug bust equates to 'chemical warfare' and a 'weapon of mass destruction,' Ohio AG says

(CNN) Authorities have seized 20 kilograms of suspected fentanyl in a huge drug bust in Dayton, Ohio.

That is enough of the synthetic opioid "to kill the entire population of Ohio , many times over," said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Vance Callender.

"The quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement

"I applaud the work of our task force and our law enforcement partners -- this is an enormous amount of deadly drugs that will no longer be on our streets."

Agents also seized 1,500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms and over $30,000 during last week's operation.

