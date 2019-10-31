Ahead of 2020, 'Putin's chef' sharpens Russian propaganda skills in Africa

(CNN) In the runup to the 2020 election, the graduates of Russia's infamous "troll factory" are honing their fake-news skills. This time, they are doing it openly, using Africa as a proving ground — and with the help of Alexander Malkevich, a Russian propagandist exiled from the US.

On Wednesday, Facebook announced it had removed three networks of accounts, totaling dozens of pages, targeting a number of African countries. The pages were linked to Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, dubbed by the Russian media as "Putin's chef," who was sanctioned by the US for funding the Internet Research Agency that US prosecutors allege meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Facebook's new takedown sheds light on the evolving and expanding operation of Prigozhin's disinformation specialists, who appear to be recruiting actors on the ground and establishing satellite offices in Africa, rather than running the entire operation from a nondescript business center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, as they did during the 2016 election.

It's part of a wider pivot to Africa by the Kremlin. Facebook's takedown came just days after President Vladimir Putin's lavish reception at a summit for 54 African countries in the Russian resort town of Sochi.

According to Facebook, the operation targeted Madagascar, the Central African Republic, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Sudan and Libya, and was partially run from Africa using authentic local accounts.

