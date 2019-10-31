Photos: Otzi the Iceman A statue representing Otzi the Tyrolean Iceman, discovered in 1991 in the Italian Schnal Valley glacier, is displayed at the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in Bolzano, Italy. Hide Caption 1 of 11

The new model is based on three-dimensional images of the mummy's skeleton as well as forensic technology.

Otzi is an incredibly well-preserved glacier mummy that's 5,300 years old.

Otzi is kept at the museum in a special refrigerated cell. The mummy is regularly sprayed with water so it doesn't dehydrate and break down.

Otzi's weapons, tools and clothing are on display at the museum, including his copper ax. It is the only one like it in the world.

The Iceman's clothing was well-preserved, considering how long it was exposed to the elements. From top left: A shoe with grass interior (left) and leather exterior (right), the leather coat (reassembled by the museum), leather loincloth, grass coat, fur hat, and leather leggings.

An assemblage of equipment associated with the Iceman. From left: stone dagger, bows, leather quiver, tinder fungus, birch fungus and birch bark.

Otzi had a bearskin cap that helped keep him warm in the cold, wet climate of the Italian Alps.

A new study of his weapons showed that he was able to retouch and resharpen some of them before he died. But it wasn't enough to save him. The Iceman was shot in the shoulder with an arrow. The arrowhead is still lodged in his back and pierced a vital artery that resulted in his death shortly afterward.