Breaking News

46 dead after gas cylinder explosion sparks fire on Pakistan train

By Julia Hollingsworth and Adeel Raja, CNN

Updated 2:49 AM ET, Thu October 31, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pakistani officials examine a train damaged by a fire in Liaquatpur, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Pakistani officials examine a train damaged by a fire in Liaquatpur, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

(CNN)At least 46 people have died after a gas canister exploded in a train in Pakistan, authorities said.

The train was passing through the Punjab town of Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday when the cylinder exploded, causing a fire which spread through the train, according to local police officer Amir Taimoor.
Around a dozen people are critically injured, Taimoor said. Army troops, paramedics, and an army aviation helicopter are currently on site.
Although gas cylinders are banned on trains, passengers were using gas-powered cookers to prepare breakfast inside the train carriage when the explosion occurred, Taimoor added.
    He added that many of the people on board the train were heading to a protest in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, about 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Rahim Yar Khan.
    Read More
    The train was running on the Tezgam line, a daily service that goes from the coastal city of Karachi to the northern city of Rawalpindi.

    CNN's Sophia Saifi contributed to this report from Islamabad.