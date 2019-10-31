(CNN) At least 46 people have died after a gas canister exploded in a train in Pakistan, authorities said.

The train was passing through the Punjab town of Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday when the cylinder exploded, causing a fire which spread through the train, according to local police officer Amir Taimoor.

Around a dozen people are critically injured, Taimoor said. Army troops, paramedics, and an army aviation helicopter are currently on site.

Although gas cylinders are banned on trains, passengers were using gas-powered cookers to prepare breakfast inside the train carriage when the explosion occurred, Taimoor added.

He added that many of the people on board the train were heading to a protest in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, about 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Rahim Yar Khan.

