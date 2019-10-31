Dramatic images show impact of deadly earthquakes in Philippines

(CNN) At least 14 people have died after a series of earthquakes rattled the southern Philippines.

A 6.5 magnitude quake struck on Thursday morning, local time, in the Tulunan area of Cotabato province on the southern island of Mindanao. That jolt came only two days after a deadly 6.6 magnitude quake.

The quakes have left 14 people dead and 403 injured, according to a report released Thursday by the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Two people are still missing.

Rescuers look at the damaged condominium building after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019.

There are currently more than 12,000 people sheltering in 19 evacuation centers, and over 2,000 houses have been totally or partly damaged, NDRRMC said.

LOOK: A portion of Eva's Hotel in Kidapawan City, Cotabato collapsed after another deadly quake hit Mindanao this morning https://t.co/G6YMqtrApk pic.twitter.com/SOyBOWPseo — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) October 31, 2019

Dramatic images show the impact on Eva's Hotel in the nearby city of Kidapawan. The hotel was devastated after Thursday's quake.

