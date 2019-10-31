Two Chinese nationals tried to smuggle live baby eels onto a plane

(CNN) Two Chinese nationals have been given 10-month suspended prison sentences and fined over $8,000 each for attempting to smuggle live baby eels out of France.

The pair -- a 20-year-old woman and 43-year-old man -- were arrested on Monday at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport en route to China, after they were found with some 60 kilograms (132 pounds) of the fish concealed in their luggage.

They were carrying juvenile eels, also known as elvers, in specially built containers with hand-held refrigeration devices concealed in their luggage, a spokeswoman from the Bobigny courthouse which handled the case told CNN.

The traffickers were also ordered to pay fines of €7620 ($8,497) and €7455 ($8,313).

The spokeswoman said that a third Chinese national had escaped from the airport, leaving another suitcase containing an additional 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of elvers.

