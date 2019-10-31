(CNN) The body of a 21-year-old British backpacker who went missing after a beach party on a Cambodian island has been found, according to police and the charity assisting her family.

Amelia Bambridge was last seen on Police Beach on Koh Rong island in the early hours of October 24.

On Thursday, the Lucy Blackman Trust confirmed to CNN that a body found by police in the ocean close to Thai waters was hers. The group had been in contact with Bambridge's family, its chief executive Matthew Searle said.

Provincial Police Chief Chuon Narin also confirmed to CNN that the body recovered belonged to Bambridge.

Police launched a large-scale search after Bambridge, from Worthing, West Sussex, failed to check out of the hostel she had been staying at.

