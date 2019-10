(CNN) Here's what you might have missed this Halloween on CNN:

-- The House is gearing up for its first big impeachment vote over whether to formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

-- Actress Lori Loughlin fears she may go to prison and has hit "rock bottom" over the charges against her in the college admissions scandal, a source tells CNN.

-- Yet another fire broke out in California this morning as firefighters continue to battle blazes across the state.

-- In another major defection from the newsroom of Fox News, Catherine Herridge joins CBS News and sends a message that "facts matter."