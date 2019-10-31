Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 11:16 AM ET, Thu October 31, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed this Halloween on CNN:

-- The House is gearing up for its first big impeachment vote over whether to formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.
-- Actress Lori Loughlin fears she may go to prison and has hit "rock bottom" over the charges against her in the college admissions scandal, a source tells CNN.
-- Yet another fire broke out in California this morning as firefighters continue to battle blazes across the state.
    -- In another major defection from the newsroom of Fox News, Catherine Herridge joins CBS News and sends a message that "facts matter."
    -- The Pentagon released the first images from the covert raid that killed ISIS leader al-Baghdadi. Meanwhile, the President says the hero dog that chased Baghdadi into a tunnel will visit the White House.
    -- The Washington Nationals clinched their first World Series title, defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 on Wednesday night.
      -- The body of a British backpacker missing in Cambodia is found in the sea.
      -- Should you wear that Halloween costume? Before it gets you into a boiling cauldron of hot water, check this flow chart.