Homes submerged under water and 100,000 children displaced in Somalia floods, agency says

(CNN) More than 200,000 people, half of them children, have fled their homes following massive floods that have left most of a town in central Somalia under water, Save the Children said on Thursday.

People have been evacuated using tractors and boats from neighborhoods that have been submerged in water in Beledweyne town after days of rainfall and flooding, the charity said.

Thousands of residents in makeshift camps are in desperate need of food and water, the organization said.

Residents are evacuted with tractors on Sunday. Photo via Save the Children

Save the Children said its staff are working tirelessly screening children, but resources are inadequate to address the humanitarian scale of the problem.

"Somalia is on the front line of the climate crisis, and resources are being stretched to their limits," Mohamud Mohamed Hassan, Save the Children Somalia Country Director said.