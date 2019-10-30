Pumpkin, the most popular raccoon on Instagram, has died

(CNN) Pumpkin, perhaps the first raccoon-fluencer to grace social media, died earlier this month, her owner confirmed to CNN. She was almost 5.

But she's perhaps best known as a beloved Instagrammer, whose photos of dipping in toilets and lounging on couches (hopefully not within the same span) earned her a devoted following.

Rather than scavenge for scraps from dumpsters, Pumps lived a pampered life in a Bahamian cottage so stunning that it once appeared on the cover of Garden & Gun magazine.

The way her owner Laura Young tells it, her mother found a teeny newborn Pumpkin with a broken leg hanging out under the shade of a tree. Pumpkin's raccoon mother never returned for her, and since there wasn't an animal rescue near her Nassau home, Young took in the petite procyon.

