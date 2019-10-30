A concerned citizen called in a suspicious package at a NY train station. It turned out to be a new system to help call in suspicious packages

(CNN) A concerned citizen in New York made a call to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority after seeing several unattended packages at the Metro-North New Rochelle Station.

Only these packages were not a threat. Quite the contrary.

The MTA police canine unit and the Westchester County bomb squad responded to the call to investigate the four packages only to find that the contents of the boxes were harmless.

The packages contained replacement parts or equipment for a Help Point system, a newly introduced system installed by the MTA to help train passengers call in suspicious packages or communicate on other matters, according to MTA spokeswoman Meredith Daniels.

The boxes of equipment had been dropped off Tuesday in the wrong location with imperfect labeling, causing concern.

