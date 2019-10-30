A Bengal tiger at Busch Gardens has died after a fight with her brother

(CNN) Bala, a 13-year-old Bengal tiger at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, has died, the park announced.

Bala was badly injured after an "atypical interaction" with her brother, Bhutan, Rebecca Romzek, public relations and communication specialist for the park, told CNN on Wednesday.

The tiger was transported to the park's animal care center for emergency care, but veterinarians were unable to save her, the park announced Tuesday.

"Despite the veterinarians' best efforts, her wounds were too great and she was humanely euthanized," Romzek said. "A full necropsy is underway and the team will know more about her passing once test results have been received."

Bala and Bhutan had lived together their whole lives, and the kind of behavior that led to Bala's death had never been demonstrated, officials said. They were born at the Texas Zoo and moved to Tampa to live at the Jungala habitat in Busch Gardens when it opened in 2007.

