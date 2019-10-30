Here are some ridiculously cute photos of babies in NICU units dressed up for Halloween

(CNN) Sure, you think you've whipped up the cutest, most enviable costume for your kid for Halloween, but you haven't seen anything yet. These babies are here to show you up.

Neonatal intensive care units across the nation are dressing their charges up in wildly adorable costumes. Some of the units, called NICU for short, give parents the opportunity to dress their babies for a friendly costume competition. Others have crafty staff on hand to create imaginative outfits for their patients.

Either way, the babies are an adorable sight to behold.

Here are just a few for you to obsess over. Thank us later.

This little cub is a contestant in Advocate Children's Hospital's annual NICU Halloween costume contest. As you can see, the circus of baby life has exhausted him. Don't worry if the tiny lion lunges for a bite, though. He doesn't have any teeth.

