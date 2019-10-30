A plane crashes into an Atlanta apartment complex, police say

(CNN) A plane crashed into an apartment building Wednesday morning off Interstate 85 in northeast Atlanta, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Details are slim, but DeKalb County police said they were responding to the scene.

It was not clear if there are any casualties or what type of plane was involved.

Photos from the crash scene show a two-story building missing a large swath of its brick facade. There was also roof damage. Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist John Spink tweeted the images.

Firefighters and police were on the scene, the photos show.

