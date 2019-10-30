A plane crashes into an Atlanta apartment complex, police say

(CNN) A small plane crashed into an apartment building Wednesday morning off Interstate 85 in northeast Atlanta, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The aircraft, a Piper PA-28, crashed about 10:30 a.m. ET, after taking off from nearby DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.

It is not clear if there are any casualties.

Photos from the crash scene show a two-story building missing a large swath of its brick facade. There is also roof damage. Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist John Spink tweeted the images.

Firefighters and police were on the scene, the photos show. Only one car was parked in the immediate vicinity of the building.

