Breaking News

A plane crashes into an Atlanta apartment complex, police say

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 12:23 PM ET, Wed October 30, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)A small plane crashed into an apartment building Wednesday morning off Interstate 85 in northeast Atlanta, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The aircraft, a Piper PA-28, crashed about 10:30 a.m. ET, after taking off from nearby DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.
It is not clear if there are any casualties.
Photos from the crash scene show a two-story building missing a large swath of its brick facade. There is also roof damage. Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist John Spink tweeted the images.
    Firefighters and police were on the scene, the photos show. Only one car was parked in the immediate vicinity of the building.
    Read More
    A Piper PA-28 is a line of single-engine airplane with either two or four seats. There are more than two dozen variants of the model.
      The airport is Georgia's second busiest and averages 230,000 takeoffs and landings a year, its website states. It is considered a "reliever airport," designed to handle smaller aircraft and alleviate congestion at a major airport -- in this case, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest.
      This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

      CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.