Japan 2019: The joy of sleeping in a capsule hotel

Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
Wales takes on South Africa in the second semifinal in Yokohama Sunday. Welshman Aaron Wainwright (right) tackles Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit.
Wales' Dan Biggar passes the ball as he is tackled by Du Toit during the Rugby World Cup semifinal.
South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk on the prowl during the semifinal against Wales.
Wales' full back Leigh Halfpenny on the attack against South Africa.
South Africa's RG Snyman wins a high ball against Wales.
South Africa triumphs 19-16 thanks to a late penalty kick from Handre Pollard. Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi (center) gestures after booking a spot in the final against England.
England's Manu Tuilagi scores after a powerful start from his side in the semifinal against three-time champion New Zealand.
England teammates celebrate a try -- ultimately ruled out -- from Ben Youngs against the All Blacks.
New Zealand's TJ Perenara passes the ball before he hits the ground during the semifinal against England.
England wing Johnny May takes flight past the outstretched hand of New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga.