Israel's embassies around the world closed over pay dispute

Jerusalem (CNN) Israel's diplomatic missions around the world closed on Wednesday as Foreign Ministry workers went on strike over a dispute about paying taxes on overseas stipends.

No one was allowed into the closed missions, and services for Israelis abroad were unavailable. Signs bearing the word "Strike" were hung on railings and the outside walls of the Israeli embassy in Washington.

A tweet from Elad Strohmayer, spokesperson at the embassy, said: "We're on strike! ... No consular services will be provided, and no one will be allowed to enter the embassy. Israeli diplomats are committed at all times to enhancing Israel's strength and resilience. Unfortunately, the decision of the Ministry of Finance does not leave us any choice but to take the above-mentioned action, since the vital interests of the State of Israel have been harmed."

The dispute centers around stipends paid to overseas workers, which had been tax-exempt for decades, said Hanan Goder, Israel's ambassador to South Sudan and a representative of the Foreign Ministry workers' union.

An agreement on compensation between the finance and foreign ministries was reached in July, but the Finance Ministry backtracked on the agreement, Goder said.

Read More