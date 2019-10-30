Teen girls on birth control pills report crying more, sleeping too much and eating issues, study says

(CNN) Teenage girls who use birth control pills are more likely to cry, sleep too much and experience eating issues than their peers who don't use oral contraceptives, according to a recent study published in the medical journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Research has shown that adolescents who use birth control pills are more prone to be at risk for depression in adulthood -- regardless of whether they continue taking the pills when they get older.

But investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, University Medical Center Groningen and Leiden University Medical Center sought to examine something more subtle -- depressive symptoms, which include increased crying, sleeping too much, feelings of worthlessness and suicidal thoughts.

"Depressive symptoms are more prevalent than clinical depression and can have a profound impact on quality of life," co-author Hadine Joffe, vice chair for psychiatry research at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said in a news release.

"Ours is the first study of this scale to dive deep into the more subtle mood symptoms that occur much more commonly than a depression episode but impact quality of life and are worrying to girls, women and their families."

