A brief history of poisoned Halloween candy panic

Warning: This unlucky number of frightful dangers may spook you (for your own good) this Halloween.

13. A deadly snack for Fido or Fluffy – Halloween candy can be deadly for your dog or cat. Anything that's sugar-free, or contains raisins or chocolate can quickly cause seizures, even organ failure.

12. Careful with candy – Fun-size Halloween candies have more calories than you might think. If you eat one fun-size M&M regular and peanut, a Twix, Almond Joy, Milky Way, Snicker, Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Skittles and 30 candy corns, you've got a whopping 923 calories to burn off.

11. There goes the dental work – As the American Dental Association says: "Be picky if it's sticky." Caramels, taffy, gummies and other chewy candies stick to the teeth longer, contributing to cavities, but they are also notorious for pulling out fillings and crowns.

On the opposite end, hard candies can also be bad for your teeth. They also last longer in the mouth, contributing to decay, and you can break a tooth if you chomp down too hard.

10. Beware of face paint – Check how your skin will react to face paint before you slather your face with it. Applying a small bit on your arm a day or two before could save a lot of scratching, swelling, redness and embarrassment if you end up being allergic, the US Food and Drug Administration advises.

9. Out-of-this-world eyes – Many of the decorative contacts sold online and in gas stations and beauty parlors are not FDA approved. They could easily contain harmful colorants used to create tints and patterns on the surface of the lens. The lens-making process can also leave uneven, scratchy surfaces that might not be visible but could scratch your cornea.

8. Pokes in the eye – Just like sticks, pointed props such as swords, spears and wands can poke out the eyes of excited children (or adults) gathered too close. Considering that falls account for nearly a third of all Halloween-related injuries, that pointy object could just as easily end up in your child's eye (or yours) as well.