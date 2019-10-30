CNN 10 - November 1, 2019

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
November 1, 2019
Today's special edition of CNN 10 focuses on Amazon, the $1 trillion U.S. company that has changed the retail landscape. We'll explore some of the technology it uses, the challenges it has faced and created, the concerns about whether it's a monopoly, and the profits it has generated.
WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ
1. On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a U.S. raid. What terrorist group did al-Baghdadi lead?
2. An exhibition that recently opened at France's Louvre Museum features an extraordinary collection of work from what Italian Renaissance artist?
3. A wildfire that broke out on Monday morning forced evacuations at LeBron James' home and at Mount Saint Mary's University, which are located in what city of California?
4. What is the economic term for two consecutive quarters of shrinking gross domestic product (GDP), which is being observed in Hong Kong?
5. What Chinese city is now home to two international airports, following the recent opening of Daxing International?
6. Dennis Muilenburg is the CEO of what company, which is facing scrutiny around the world as it hopes to return its 737 MAX aircraft to the skies?
7. What mysterious apex predator, which is considered a vulnerable species, has apparently vanished from the waters around Cape Town, South Africa?
8. One of the ongoing wildfires in Southern California recently threatened the library and museum named after what U.S. president?
9. What organization, which oversees college athletics across America, recently said it would change its rules to allow athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness?
10. Name the founder of Amazon, one of the richest people in the world whose company has changed the U.S. retail landscape.
TRANSCRIPT
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10