CNN 10 - November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019

Today's special edition of CNN 10 focuses on Amazon, the $1 trillion U.S. company that has changed the retail landscape. We'll explore some of the technology it uses, the challenges it has faced and created, the concerns about whether it's a monopoly, and the profits it has generated.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a U.S. raid. What terrorist group did al-Baghdadi lead?

2. An exhibition that recently opened at France's Louvre Museum features an extraordinary collection of work from what Italian Renaissance artist?

