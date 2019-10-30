Achieve financial literacy with the Finimize Finance Simplified one-year subscription

Not everyone is as financially literate as they'd like to be. Finimize Finance Simplified seeks to change that by connecting you with opinions and live financial news.

Just $35.99 for a one-year subscription, Finimize was created for accessibility. This app aims to provide understandable statements and news from actual experts, many of whom have worked for companies like Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Bloomberg and more. With this app, you'll be able to keep track of markets and get a better grip on investment opportunities and how to recognize them. You can even see user reviews of financial providers to find out who is on the money.

Finimize stays up to date with the global market, as well as with daily updates and financial news. Included are "deep-dive" packs and informational packs on over 60 topics, such as investing in China and how Netflix operates.

And Finimize is not just a news app. When you subscribe, you join a community of more than 500,000 people who are working toward financial success.

Finimize breaks down the jargon of the otherwise complex, constantly shifting world of finance. For the entire year subscription, you can access the app on your iOS smartphone updated to 9.0 or later. With real experts and daily news updates, Finimize Finance Simplified: one-year subscription is designed to boost your financial literacy and success.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.