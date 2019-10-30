Save on Everlane classics at the Choose What You Pay sale

Everlane's brand ethos rests on radical transparency. For shoppers, this means you know the story behind the factory where your clothing was produced, the exact materials used and how they were sourced, as well as a breakdown of where your money goes when you buy any item online. That's why instead of standard discounts twice a year, the brand offers a promotion called Choose What You Pay.

These styles aren't your typical clearance sale items; they're overproduced popular designs that the brand lets you name your price. Shoppers have three options to choose from (ranging anywhere from 15% to 50% off). Each of the prices come with a different breakdown of those reduced costs. At its cheapest, your price is just covering for for development, production and fulfillment costs, and its most expensive price accounts for office overhead and future product development. The goal is complete awareness of where all your hard-earned cash goes.

There are hundreds of styles that are perfect for fall — including cashmere sweaters, layering basics and everyday denim — in Everlane's Choose What You Pay section. We've picked 10 of the best seasonal markdowns you can shop right now.

The Cashmere Rib Mockneck (starting at $93; everlane.com)

Meet the slightly oversized cashmere sweater you'll snuggle in all season long.

The Boss Flat (starting at $99; everlane.com)

Complete your 9-to-5 look with a pair of Italian made, flat footwear that can stand up to your daily grind. This burgundy loafer from Everlane means serious business.

The ReNew Puffy Puff (starting at $80; everlane.com)

Sustainable fashion enthusiasts will gush over this high performance puffer, which is made from 100% recycled fabric.

The High-Rise Skinny Jean (starting at $48; everlane.com)

High-rise jeans are universally flattering, and this slightly stretchy version made from premium Japanese denim is no exception.

The Cocoon Coat (starting at $125; everlane.com)

If your fall wardrobe is full of monochromatic blacks and grays, we suggest lightening it up with a lavender, single-breasted wool coat.

The Classic French Terry Crew (starting at $32; everlane.com)

Fall layering starts with a classic crewneck sweater. Slip it underneath jean jackets, puffers and more for a cozy, but still polished, look.

The Midweight Straight Chino (starting at $34; everlane.com)

Deep jewel tones are classic hues for colder months. This plum colored chino fits the bill, plus it is roomier than the standard slim cut for those looking for a more relaxed look.

The ReNew Short Parka (starting at $116; everlane.com)

Like the women's ReNew Puffer, this men's short parka is made out of 100% recycled fabric so you can look good while you do good for the environment.

The Premium Weight Pocket Tee (starting at $24; everlane.com)

With prices this low on a staple T-shirt that you'll get plenty of use out of, why not stock up on a tee (or 10)?

The Denim Long-Sleeve Shirt (starting at $35; everlane.com)

Introduce your wardrobe to this sturdier, more seasonal friend of the Oxford shirt.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.