DJI's Mavic Mini is its smallest and most affordable drone

DJI's Mavic line of drones have gotten smaller and more portable over the years, but nothing matches the Mavic Mini, the company's latest drone.

The Mavic Mini starts at $399 and is available for preorder. DJI will begin shipping the drone on Nov. 11.

The Mavic Mini's 250-gram weight is a magical number because drones that weigh less than that are exempt from Federal Aviation Administration regulations, such as registration.

Regulations aside, a drone that's smaller, more compact and easier to carry is incredibly appealing. The Mavic Mini sounds like a fun drone to fly inside — an area I wouldn't want to fly one of DJI's larger drones.

Videos captured by the Mini are recorded at a resolution of 2.7K at 30 frames per second or 1,080p at 60 frames per second. Still photos are captured at 12 megapixels, using the Mini's camera that's mounted on a three-axis gimbal that should lead to stabilized shots.

According to DJI, the Mavic Mini has a battery life of up to 30 minutes and a range of up to 4 kilometers, depending on your environment and level of signal interference. For the size of the drone, battery life that long is impressive.

The Mavic Mini has several flying modes, based on your piloting experience and the kind of shot you want to capture. For example, there's the position mode for novice pilots and the sports mode for advanced pilots. There's also a rocket mode that will prompt the Mini to fly straight up and capture whatever is directly below. Dronie mode will fly backward and up, just like those fancy shots with a group of people standing on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

There are two bundles for the Mavic Mini. For $399, you'll get the standard bundle, which includes the Mavic Mini, a remote controller, one battery, extra propellers and tools. The Fly More Combo is $499 and includes the standard bundle, plus a propeller cage, a two-way charging hub, three batteries, three extra sets of propellers and a carrying case.

DJI also announced several accessories for the Mavic Mini, ranging from a propeller guard to a DIY Creative Kit for decorating the drone. There's even a new charging base for charging the battery and showing off your drone.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.