Body found after live-streamer falls climbing Japan's Mount Fuji

Tokyo (CNN) Authorities in Japan searching for man who appeared to fall in the middle of a live-streamed ascent of Mount Fuji have found a body, they said Wednesday.

The video -- taken from the hiker's point of view -- shows what appears to be a scene near the top of the Japan's iconic mountain, above the clouds. The ground is covered in heavy snow, and the man tells his viewers that it is slippery and dangerous along the route.

"Am I on the right track? So much of the route is covered with snow," he says as he climbs upward.

"I'm slipping," the man shouts, as he then appears to fall.

Authorities were alerted to the incident after receiving calls from people watching the live stream of the climb up the iconic mountain, Aiko Kishibata, a press officer with Shizuoka prefectural police, told CNN earlier Wednesday.

