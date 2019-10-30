(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN Wednesday:
-- Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, is willing to testify publicly in the impeachment probe.
-- Analysis: It would be easy to see Barack Obama's comments on "cancel culture" as a shot at Donald Trump. But he is up to something much more complex here.
-- Comedian and actor John Witherspoon has died at the age of 77.
-- HBO Max is making its debut in May 2020 with an enormous library of TV shows and films. It is among the most expensive of the major streaming platforms.
-- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, received a letter from Britain's female MPs to stand in solidarity against British media. Markle called opposition Labour parliamentarian Holly Lynch to express her gratitude.
-- A new California wildfire has forced the evacuation of the Reagan Presidential Library.
-- CNN honored 10 men and women who are making the world a better place. Their efforts were felt by readers and nominators.
-- Candy is harmless, but Halloween often stirs up horror stories about poisoned candy. Here is a brief history of the tales.
-- Boeing's CEO admits to design issues with 737 MAX as another critical internal email is made public.