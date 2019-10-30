Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Alexis Grace and Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 3:03 PM ET, Wed October 30, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN Wednesday:

-- Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, is willing to testify publicly in the impeachment probe.
-- Analysis: It would be easy to see Barack Obama's comments on "cancel culture" as a shot at Donald Trump. But he is up to something much more complex here.
-- Comedian and actor John Witherspoon has died at the age of 77.
    -- HBO Max is making its debut in May 2020 with an enormous library of TV shows and films. It is among the most expensive of the major streaming platforms.
    Read More
    -- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, received a letter from Britain's female MPs to stand in solidarity against British media. Markle called opposition Labour parliamentarian Holly Lynch to express her gratitude.
    -- A new California wildfire has forced the evacuation of the Reagan Presidential Library.
    -- CNN honored 10 men and women who are making the world a better place. Their efforts were felt by readers and nominators.
      -- Candy is harmless, but Halloween often stirs up horror stories about poisoned candy. Here is a brief history of the tales.
      -- Boeing's CEO admits to design issues with 737 MAX as another critical internal email is made public.