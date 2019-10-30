Brazilian President Bolsonaro's media threats condemned following report on alleged murder link

(CNN) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that it is "appalled" by threats and insults Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made against a major national media outlet in a video tirade on social media early Wednesday.

The outburst, which included a threat to cancel TV Globo's broadcast license, followed Globo's report that a witness cited Bolsonaro's name in the ongoing investigation of the murder of a high-profile human rights activist and city councilwoman.

Bolsonaro accused the outlet of "betraying Brazil" in a Facebook Live video streamed in the early hours of Wednesday during an official visit to Saudi Arabia. He said that the outlet could be blocked from receiving public funds through ads.

"You are scumbags! Scoundrels! You are not patriots!," an irate Bolsonaro said in the 23-minute video in which he called Globo's report "rotten." He also said: "There will be no public money for you!"

Globo repudiated Bolsonaro's comments in a statement on its webpage. "Globo did not do anything scummy or crooked. It did, as it always does, serious and responsible journalism."

