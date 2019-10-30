(CNN) A trove of Nazi memorabilia that was going to be displayed at the Holocaust Museum in Buenos Aires has been found to consist largely of fakes.

The haul was discovered in June 2017 in a suburb of the Argentinian capital and included a bust of Adolf Hitler, binoculars and war medals.

Police seized 75 items at the time and experts have since confirmed that just 10 are genuine.

The museum said in a statement that, following an assessment by German investigators, it will not display any of the inauthentic artifacts.

Reuters reports that the articles were due to go on display in December.

Read More