Teenage girl pulled out of rubble as 42 people are killed in Cameroon landslide

Yaounde, Cameroon (CNN) A 12-year-old girl was among those pulled out alive from the wreckage of a landslide that has so far killed 42 people in western Cameroon.

Her father, Tabou Victor told CNN that he had gone to bed on Monday night with his four children, three girls and a boy, when part of his house collapsed in Bamoungoum village near the regional city of Bafoussam.

Despite sustaining bruises on his left eye and a fractured arm, Tabou said he managed to break through the back door to rescue two of his children who sustained severe injuries.

His 18-year-old daughter however died at the hospital, Victor said.

"When my house started collapsing, I rushed to the room to help my children out who were crying for help. I succeeded to break the back door and pull three of them out but I could not find my other daughter," a visibly upset Victor told CNN from his hospital bed.

Read More