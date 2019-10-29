Four questions to ask about the Baghdadi raid

CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. This was originally published in the October 29 edition of, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

(CNN) Blame the fog of war, the Pentagon's secrecy or the President whose tall tales often can't be trusted, but Washington is still puzzling over the fuzzy details of the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — and what comes next.

What are the remaining US troops in Syria actually doing now?

Officially, they are guarding oil fields. But Washington whispers suggest that the mission was devised to convince President Donald Trump to keep some troops within easy reach of ISIS targets. On Monday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper stressed the need to avoid Middle Eastern entanglements -- but also spoke of a "repositioning" of troops, rather than withdrawal.

Who are the Americans protecting the oil fields from?

The Pentagon says US forces will keep ISIS from enriching itself with oil revenues, and secure the fields for the Syrian Kurds instead. But Esper also raised the prospect of an alarming escalation when CNN's Barbara Starr asked if securing Syria's oil also meant keeping Syrian and Russian hands off the black gold. "The short answer is yes, it presently does," he said.