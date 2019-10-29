British female MPs sign open letter to Meghan condemning 'outdated, colonial undertones' of press coverage

(CNN) Seventy-two female MPs have written to the Duchess of Sussex to express their solidarity with her in the face of the "outdated, colonial undertones" which appear against her and her family in the press.

The parliamentarians, from across the political spectrum, said they supported her in "taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in a number of our national newspapers concerning you, your character and your family."

Stories and headlines had sometimes "sought to cast aspersions about your character, without any good reason as far as we can see," the letter added.

"Even more concerning still, we are calling out what can only be described as outdated, colonial undertones to some of these stories," the MPs continued, adding that this could not "be allowed to go unchallenged."

They added that they shared "an understanding of the abuse and intimidation" used against women in public-facing positions.