The startling stats behind the California wildfires

(CNN) Firefighters in California are battling more than a dozen blazes across the state, which have collectively displaced hundreds of thousands of people and thrown entire communities into darkness and chaos.

Here are some other must-know numbers and stats about the wildfires currently threatening California.

Late summer and fall are prime times for wildfires, when drought conditions, high temperatures and high winds can combine to form serious fire risks.

However, it seems like every year, these fires get more deadly and more destructive. It's not your imagination.

Read More