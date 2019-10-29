Deaths among homeless people in Los Angeles have doubled since 2013, report says

(CNN) The deaths of homeless people in Los Angeles doubled from 2013 to 2018, according to a report released Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The number of homeless deaths increased from 536 in 2013 to 1,047 in 2018, the report said. The overall death rate increased by over a third during that time, when taking the increase in the homeless population into account.

Drug and alcohol overdoses were the largest contributing factor to death rate increase, the report said.

From 2016 to 2018, the overdose death rate for the homeless was 26 times higher than the general population, figures show.

"This alarming increase in homeless deaths requires immediate action to improve the care for our most vulnerable populations," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county health department, said in a news release.