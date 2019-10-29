LeBron James sends taco truck to feed firefighters in LA

(CNN) Firefighters and first responders battling the Getty Fire were treated to a warm meal courtesy of NBA star LeBron James, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

"Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire," Garcetti tweeted Tuesday along with two images showing people in uniform ordering food.

James and his family were forced to evacuate their Brentwood, California , home early Monday as the wildfire approached. Tuesday night, before the Los Angeles Lakers home game, he spoke to reporters about the tense moments fleeing his home.

"It's just challenging at that hour, getting my family, getting my kids, getting everybody and having to evacuate at such a rapid, rapid rate. You don't really have much time to think about what you can get or what you can do. You just got to get out and get to safety."

