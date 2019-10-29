(CNN) Former President Jimmy Carter rarely misses Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, where he's taught for years.

But after falling in his home in Plains, Georgia, on October 21, Carter will have to take another week to rest and recover, the church announced on Facebook. It's the second time Carter has taken a fall this month.

"Due to President Carter's fall, he will not be teaching Sunday School this Sunday, Nov 3rd," the post reads. "We welcome and encourage you to still come worship with us as his niece Kim Fuller fills in for him. She will deliver a message just as inspiring as her uncle. Please pray for President Carter and his family during his healing process."

The church's pastor, Tony Lowden, said last week that the former President was in "great spirits" and that the two prayed together.

"He's down that he can't teach Sunday school," Lowden said after Carter missed classes last week.

Read More