A taco truck served ICE workers, apologized, then apologized again

(CNN) A taco truck company is in the middle of a controversy after serving workers at an immigration detention center in upstate New York, then apologizing for it.

Buffalo-based Lloyd parked one of its trucks at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in Batavia and served lunch for workers there last Wednesday.

It did not take long for Twitter to come out against their move, with clients vowing to never eat their tacos again. The taco company put out an apology the next day, saying it was a mistake to have served Immigration and Customs enforcement workers and there was "no excuse" for their actions, and acknowledging their ties with the local immigrant and refugee community.

LUNCH

10:30a-1:30p

1.) Department of Homeland Security (4250 Federal Drive, Batavia)



11a-1:30p

2.) @larkinsquare (745 Seneca Street, Buffalo)

3.) Airborne Business Park (300 Airborne Parkway, Cheektowaga)



11a-2p

4.) @buffalostate College (In the Quad!)#whereslloyd — lloyd (@whereslloyd) October 23, 2019

Then came the second wave of backlash: Why was a food truck was apologizing for serving workers on their lunch break? ICE Buffalo Field Office Director Thomas Feeley went so far as to call it discrimination against the facility workers.

"The men and women who work at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility are detention officers, deportation officers, administrative support staff, doctors, nurses, judges, attorneys, and maintenance staff. Each and every one of them is entrusted with the safety, security, and care of the detainees here," Feeley said in a statement to CNN.

